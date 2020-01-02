Japanese prosecutors raid ex-Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn's Tokyo home

Japanese prosecutors on Thursday raided the Tokyo home of former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn after he skipped bail and fled to Lebanon before his trial on financial misconduct charges.

Tokyo prosecutors and police did not immediately comment.

Japanese media showed investigators entering the home, which was Ghosn's third residence in Tokyo since he was first arrested a year ago. Authorities have now searched each one.

Government offices in Japan are closed this week for the New Year's holidays.

It is unclear how Ghosn avoided the tight surveillance he was under in Japan and showed up in Lebanon.

Ghosn said Tuesday in a statement that he left for Lebanon because he thought the Japanese judicial system was unjust and he wanted to avoid "political persecution."

He said he would talk to reporters next week.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

Japanese prosecutors carry bags as they leave Ghosn's Tokyo residence as part of a probe into his escape. (Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images)

Lebanon has said Ghosn entered the country legally, and there was no reason to take action against him.

The Lebanese minister for presidential affairs, Selim Jreissati, told the An-Nahar newspaper that Ghosn entered legally at the airport with a French passport and Lebanese ID.

Ghosn's lawyers in Japan said they had no knowledge of the escape and they had all his passports. Ghosn has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship.

However, public broadcaster NHK reported Thursday that Japanese authorities allowed Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, shedding some light on how he managed his escape to Lebanon.

Ghosn, who was charged in Japan with underreporting his future compensation and breach of trust, has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

Ghosn's $14-million US bail, which he posted on two separate instances to get out of detention, is being revoked.

Turkey detains pilots in Ghosn probe

Turkish police, meanwhile, detained seven people — including four pilots — on Thursday in an investigation into how Ghosn transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

She said the other detainees were two airport ground workers and one cargo worker, and all seven were expected to give statements before a court on Thursday.

Media reports said Turkey's Interior Ministry had begun an investigation into Ghosn's transit.

Hurriyet news website, citing an Interior Ministry official, said Turkish border police were not notified about Ghosn's arrival, and neither his entry nor exit was registered.

A plane carrying Ghosn arrived at 5:30 am local time Monday at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, Hurriyet reported, adding that prosecutors ordered the arrests after widening their investigation.

Flight tracking data from that time suggests that Ghosn used two different planes to fly into Istanbul and then on to Lebanon.