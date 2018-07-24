Ivanka Trump to close down fashion line that bears her name

Ivanka Trump is shuttering her eponymous fashion brand.

The daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to pull the plug on the fashion line that bears her name.

"I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included," Trump said in a statement announcing the brand would be shut down, and its dozen or so employees left unemployed.

"While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter."

Launched in 2011, the Ivanka Trump Collection saw brisk sales of items like dresses, jewelry, perfume, handbags and women's shoes.

But in 2016, the president's daughter stepped away from the company and put it into a trust after becoming an official in her father's presidential administration. Abigail Klem was named president in Trump's extended absence.

Despite that distancing, the clothing line quickly became a focus of consumer boycotts by people upset with the Trump administration's agenda.

Trump at the launch of her Spring Lifestyle Collection of Footwear at Nordstrom in 2011. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Last year U.S. chain Nordstrom stopped selling her goods, citing declining sales.

More recently, The Bay in Canada did the same.

The brand will not immediately shut down, but rather will sell off its remaining inventory, and allow its contracts with retailers such as Lord & Taylor, Dillards, Bloomingdales, Zappos and Amazon.com to expire in the coming months.

"I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team," Klem said Tuesday.

"We are incredibly proud of the brand we have built and the content and product we've developed for our customers."