The company that makes kitchen staples like CorningWare, Pyrex and the Instant Pot has entered bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. and Canada.

Illinois-based Instant Brands said Monday that it has "initiated a voluntary court-supervised Chapter 11 process," due to an unmanageable debt load.

"Tightening of credit terms and higher interest rates impacted our liquidity levels and made our capital structure unsustainable," CEO Ben Gadbois said in a news release.

The company has $563 million US of debt on its books, according to Bloomberg, and doesn't currently turn a profit. Ratings agency S&P downgraded the company last week and warned that "absent external funding or debt relief, we anticipate Instant Brands will face a liquidity shortfall over the near term."

Rise and fall

The company's current tough times are a marked reversal from the explosive growth the company was seeing a few years ago. Most of that came from the Instant Pot, which was invented by former Nortel engineer Robert Wang in Ottawa in 2009.

Prior to the pandemic, Wang's company was selling hundreds of millions of dollars of the devices every year. It was one of the top sellers on Amazon's annual Prime Day.

In 2019, his company merged with Illinois-based Corelle Brands, the owner of Pyrex, CorningWare, SnapWare and Corelle. The company, which also includes brands like Chicago Cutlery and Visions, claims that 90 per cent of households in the U.S. have at least one of their products in them.

The combined company soon expanded the Instant brand name into new products beyond its eponymous cooking device, including air purifiers and coffee machines.

But those new Instant-branded gadgets weren't enough to turn the tide of slowing sales. According to S&P, the company's sales declined by almost 22 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, the seventh quarterly contraction in a row.

"The company's performance continues to deteriorate amid a weakening macro environment and lower consumer spending on discretionary categories," S&P says.

In 2021, at the height of its popularity, the company borrowed $450 million US worth of bonds, due in 2028, to expand its business. Those bonds were changing hands on Tuesday at 22 cents on the dollar — a sign investors don't think there's much chance they'll get their money back.

Alongside the U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, Instant Brands "is commencing ancillary proceedings in Canada under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act," the company said.

Broadly speaking, the CCAA is the Canadian equivalent of Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code. Companies enter both processes when they are seeking the court's help to protect them from their creditors while they try to come up with a way to restructure the business and continue to operate.