940,000 Insignia pressure cookers recalled in Canada and U.S. due to burn risk

Best Buy is recalling nearly one million pressure cookers due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out and burn people using them.

The recalled pressure cookers, sold under the brand Insignia, have incorrect volume markings on their inner pots — which can cause consumers to overfill them.

"This can cause ... hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized, posing a burn hazard to consumers," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a recall notice.

The recalled pressure cookers are both under the Insignia brand and have the following model numbers: NS-MC60SS9-C and NS-MC80SS9-C.

At least 930,000 of the devices were sold in the United States at Best Buy and on Amazon between 2017 and June of this year. The CPSC says it is aware of 31 incidents in which the devices malfunctioned, causing 17 injuries.

Health Canada says it is unaware of any incidents related to the devices, but as a precaution, all 10,155 that were sold in Canada are being recalled.

Anyone with an affected model is instructed to stop using the device immediately and contact Best Buy for a replacement.