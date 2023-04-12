Canada's inflation rate slows to 3.4%, lowest level in almost 2 years
Canada's inflation rate decelerated to 3.4 per cent in the year up to May, Statistics Canada says, led by sharply lower gasoline prices.
After unexpectedly jumping up in April, rate has now resumed its downward path
Canada's inflation rate decelerated to 3.4 per cent in the year up to May, Statistics Canada says, led by sharply lower gasoline prices.
That's a significant slowdown from the 4.4 per cent pace seen in April.
Gasoline prices were the single biggest reason for the deceleration. If gasoline is stripped out, the inflation rate would be 4.4 per cent.
More to come.