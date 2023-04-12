Content
Business·Breaking

Canada's inflation rate slows to 3.4%, lowest level in almost 2 years

Canada's inflation rate decelerated to 3.4 per cent in the year up to May, Statistics Canada says, led by sharply lower gasoline prices.

After unexpectedly jumping up in April, rate has now resumed its downward path

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
Gasoline prices were a major factor in the deceleration of Canada's inflation rate last month. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Canada's inflation rate decelerated to 3.4 per cent in the year up to May, Statistics Canada says, led by sharply lower gasoline prices.

That's a significant slowdown from the 4.4 per cent pace seen in April.

Gasoline prices were the single biggest reason for the deceleration. If gasoline is stripped out, the inflation rate would be 4.4 per cent.

More to come.

