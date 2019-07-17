Cheaper energy pulls Canada's inflation rate down to 2% in June

Canada's consumer price index rose at a two per cent annual pace in June as the price of everything except energy went up.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that prices for food, shelter, clothing, home furnishings, services, insurance, new cars, to name a few, have risen in the past year. But the overall inflation rate fell to two per cent in June from 2.4 per cent the previous month mainly because of a precipitous drop in energy prices compared to this time last year.

Across Canada, gasoline prices have fallen by 9.1 per cent over the past 12 months, but the price of fuel oil and other fuels has also fallen, by 4.1 per cent over that same period.

Part of the reason for cheaper energy is rising inventories in the U.S. are driving down prices, but also, Alberta's scrapping of its carbon tax at the end of May helped cause a one-time drop in energy prices on a year-to-year basis.

Energy prices have fallen in every province, from a big drop of 12.7 per cent in Alberta to 3.6 per cent in Ontario, over the past 12 months.