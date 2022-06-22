Inflation rockets even higher, to 7.7%
Canada's inflation rate rose at its fastest pace in almost 40 years in the year up to May, as the price of just about everything continues to go up fast.
Gas prices up 48% in the past year
Canada's inflation rate rose at its fastest pace in almost 40 years in the year up to May, as the price of just about everything continues to go up fast.
Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that an uptick in the price of gasoline was a major factor in the upswing. Gas prices rose by 12 per cent in the month of May alone, and are up by 48 per cent compared to where they were a year ago.
Economists had been expecting the rate to increase from the 30-year high of 6.8 per cent in April, but the numbers for May blew past those expectations.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?