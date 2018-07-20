The cost of living in Canada is going up at its fastest pace since 2012, new numbers from Statistics Canada show, as gas prices have risen by almost 25 per cent since last summer.

The consumer price index rose to 2.5 per cent in June, from 2.2 per cent in May.

It's the highest inflation rate on record since February 2012, the data agency said.

Higher gas prices were one of the major factors in the increase, as pump prices have risen by 24.6 per cent from last summer's level.

Prince Edward Island has the highest inflation rate in the country, with prices rising by 2.9 per cent over the past year. The lowest is in Quebec, where the rate of increase has been two per cent.