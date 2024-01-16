Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·New

Inflation rose to 3.4% in December, says StatsCan

Canada's annual inflation rate was 3.4% in December, according to data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday, after a 3.1% increase in both October and November.

Higher measurement comes after October and November held steady at 3.1%

Anis Heydari · CBC News ·
Shoppers are pictured buying groceries in Vancouver in January this year.
Canada's inflation rate went up in December, hitting 3.4% compared to the year before. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Canada's annual inflation rate jumped to 3.4 per cent in Decemberaccording to data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

That's after both October and November saw inflation hold steady at 3.1 per cent compared to last year.

StatsCan said that the price of gasoline, air travel, passenger vehicles and rent drove the figure higher in December.

Food prices at stores also went up 4.7 per cent compared to last year, the same rate of increase as in November.

WATCH | Why lower prices aren't often good for the economy: 

Inflation might be easing but don't expect prices to fall

24 days ago
Duration 2:07
 

The data comes a day after a Bank of Canada survey showed Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending, while mortgage-holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew.

According to the central bank's fourth-quarter consumer expectations and business outlook surveys, roughly two-thirds of Canadians said they were reducing spending or planning to do so because of their expectations for interest rates and inflation.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now