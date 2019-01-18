Inflation rate picks up to 2% in December

The cost of living increased at a two per cent annual pace in December, as cheaper energy prices were offset by higher prices for just about everything else.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that the cost of food went up by 2.9 per cent in the past year, while alcohol and tobacco products went up by 4.4 per cent. Shelter costs, meanwhile, increased by 2.2 per cent.

One of the biggest reasons why the overall rate did go up by more than it did was gasoline, the price of which fell by 8.6 per cent in 2018.

If gasoline is stripped out, the inflation rate would have been 2.5 per cent, the data agency reported.

