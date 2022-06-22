Inflation rate cooled to 6.8% in November as gas got cheaper — but food keeps getting more expensive
Canada's inflation rate cooled to 6.8 per cent last month as prices for gasoline and furniture went down, but the cost of food and rent went up.
Economists had been expecting the overall rate to cool by even more, to 6.7%
Canada's inflation rate cooled to 6.8 per cent last month as prices for gasoline and furniture went down, but the cost of food and rent went up.
Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that gasoline prices across the country fell by 3.6 per cent during the month.
But those modest savings were offset by another uptick in the price of food, which has increased by 11.4 per cent in the past year.
Economists were expecting the inflation rate to come in a little lower, at 6.7 per cent.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?