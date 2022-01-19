Canada's inflation rate rises to new 30-year high of 4.8%
The Consumer Price Index increased at an annual pace of 4.8 per cent in December, as food and energy led to the cost of living going up at its fastest rate since 1991.
Grocery prices increasing at fastest pace in more than a decade
The Consumer Price Index increased at an annual pace of 4.8 per cent in December, as food and energy led to the cost of living going up at its fastest rate since 1991.
Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that grocery prices increased by 5.7 per cent, the biggest annual gain since 2011.
The increase in the inflation rate was in line with expectations. For comparison purposes, the United States currently has an inflation rate of seven per cent, its highest since 1982.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?