Indigo stores and website hit by 'cybersecurity incident'
Sales online can't be processed and sales in-store limited to cash only
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it is dealing with what it calls a "cybersecurity incident" that has affected customer orders in-store and online.
The incident at the Toronto-based retailer started on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, Indigo's website was still offline.
"We are working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation," the company said in a message posted on its website.
"Our hope is to have our systems back online as soon as possible."
Indigo says it temporarily can't process electronic payments, accept gift cards or deal with returns. Physical stores are limited to processing sales with cash only.
No other details of the cybersecurity problem have been released.
The company was dealing with customer questions about the service outage on social media.
