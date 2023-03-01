Shakeup at Indigo as almost half of company's board exits. Chair Heather Reisman also plans to leave soon

Four members of Indigo's board of directors have abruptly resigned, and the company has announced that chair Heather Reisman will retire this summer.

Indigo Books and Music Inc. says Frank Clegg, Howard Grosfield, Anne Marie O'Donovan and Chika Stacy Oriuwa are no longer on the company's 11-person board.

In a statement, the company indicated that Oriuwa was resigning "because of her loss of confidence in board leadership and because of mistreatment."

No reason was given for the other exits. "Indigo wishes the departing directors well and thanks each of them for their contributions during their tenure on the Board," the company said.

Company founder Heather Reisman, who was replaced as CEO last fall, will retire as executive chair and as a director this August.

The company was hit by a cybersecurity incident this spring which walloped the firm's ability to sell its wares online for several days. Full functionality was not restored for several weeks.