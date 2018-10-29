Shares of Red Hat skyrocketed 47 per cent at the opening of trading in New York Monday after IBM, in the biggest acquisition of its 100-year history, acquired the software company.

The market was buoyed by the $34-billion US deal, with tech stocks moving higher, partly on speculation there may be more bidders for the software company, or that other big players will be looking for targets to position themselves in cloud computing.

Red Hat specializes in Linux operating systems, the most popular type of open-source software, providing what it calls the hybrid cloud, in which companies run some of their software in their own data centres and other elements of it in data centres run by IBM, Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud, among others.

The company was founded by Bob Young, the Canadian entrepreneur who also owns the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The increasing use of cloud services from multiple providers was the driving force behind the deal for IBM.

'Game-changer' for IBM

"The acquisition of Red Hat is a game-changer ... IBM will become the world's No. 1 hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution that will unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses," IBM CEO Virginia Rometty said in a statement.

The deal bolsters Rometty's efforts to expand the company's subscription-based software offerings, as it faces slowing software sales and waning demand for mainframe servers.

The $34-billion stock deal translates to $190 per Red Hat share — a 63 per cent premium to the closing price Friday for the Raleigh, North Carolina company.

Red Hat Inc.'s stock soared almost 50 per cent in early trading to $172. IBM stock slipped slightly.

Jim Whitehurst, the CEO of Red Hat, said the use of multiple clouds has been an advantage for Red Hat.

Red Hat's winning strategy

Cloud providers such as Amazon often offer a house-made version of the Linux operating system for free or at little cost. But that version of Linux is available only on Amazon, and if the business wants to run software on another cloud they would have to ensure it works with a different version of Linux there.

Red Hat offers a standard version of Linux that runs on commonly available clouds as well as a business's own data centres, and Whitehurst said Red Hat customers were increasingly running its operating system on public clouds.

"We are growing faster on the public clouds than the public clouds are growing," Whitehurst said in an interview. "Yeah, you pay us a little extra versus a free cloud offering, but you get the benefit of a standard operating environment."

In buying Red Hat, IBM will have assembled a cloud that includes physical servers, its own operating system and applications like human resources software.

But the combined entity will also sell software that runs on its customers own hardware and other clouds. That will put it in direct competition with firms like Microsoft, which has a similar mix of software and cloud services.

The deal requires the approval of Red Hat shareholders as well as U.S. regulators. It is targeted to close in the latter half of 2019, but there is a good chance that others may wish to make a counterbid.

"We have long-stated that Red Hat is a strategic asset and while we are not aware of any merger and acquisition discussions or negotiations, we would not be surprised if a hyperscale cloud vendor such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, or Oracle make a competing bid given Red Hat's strategic position within on-premise datacentres (over 100K customers)," wrote Stifel's Brad Reback.

With files from the Associated Press