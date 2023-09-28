Hyundai and Kia recalling 603,176 vehicles in Canada due to fire risk

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in Canada and millions more in the U.S. due to a problem with the anti-lock braking system that can start a fire.

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday say the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short. That can touch off a fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.

Hyundai says 326,942 vehicles in Canada are impacted, including:

77,571 model year 2012-2015 Hyundai Accent vehicles

153,026 model year 2011-2015 Hyundai Elantra vehicles;

4,403 model year 2013-2015 Hyundai Elantra Coupe vehicles;

85 model year 2014-2015 Hyundai Equus vehicles;

7,789 model year 2011-2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe vehicles;

8,507 model year 2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles;

24,795 model year 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles;

46,318 model year 2010-2013 Hyundai Tucson vehicles;

4,448 model year 2010-2012 Hyundai Veracruz vehicles.

An additional 1,642,551 of those and other makes and models are being recalled in the U.S. Hyundai Canada says there are no crashes, injuries, or fatalities attributable to this condition and "owners can continue driving these vehicles; however, Hyundai recommends parking the vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed."

Kia Canada says 276,225 vehicles in Canada are impacted, including:

2010-2011 Borregos;

2015-2016 Cadenzas;

2010-2013 Fortes;

2010-2013 Forte Koups;

2015 K900s;

2010-2015 Optimas;

2012-2017 Rios;

2010-2017 Rondos,

2011-2014 Sorrentos;

2011-2013 Souls;

2010 Sportages;

An additional 1.7 million Kias in the U.S. are included in the recall. Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, but owners won't be notified by mail until November.

