HuffPost Canada to stop publishing
HuffPost Canada will stop publishing content, the outlet announced on its website Tuesday.
HuffPost was recently acquired by Buzzfeed, which also announced layoffs for the U.S. newsroom
"As of March 9, HuffPost Canada will no longer be publishing content. Existing content will be maintained as an online archive," a statement on their website read.
HuffPost was recently acquired by Buzzfeed, which announced layoffs for the U.S. newsroom on Tuesday in addition to the closing of the Canadian site.
