Skip to Main Content
Business·New

HuffPost Canada to stop publishing

HuffPost Canada will stop publishing content, the outlet announced on its website Tuesday.

HuffPost was recently acquired by Buzzfeed, which also announced layoffs for the U.S. newsroom

CBC News ·
HuffPost Canada will stop publishing content, the outlet announced on its website Tuesday. (Piotr Swat/Shutterstock)

HuffPost Canada will stop publishing content, the outlet announced on its website Tuesday.

"As of March 9, HuffPost Canada will no longer be publishing content. Existing content will be maintained as an online archive," a statement on their website read.

HuffPost was recently acquired by Buzzfeed, which announced layoffs for the U.S. newsroom on Tuesday in addition to the closing of the Canadian site.

More to come

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now