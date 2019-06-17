Huawei founder says revenue will be billions below forecast
Huawei's founder likened his company to a badly damaged plane Monday and said revenues will be $30 billion US less than forecast over the next two years.
'I think both sides will suffer,' says founder Ren Zhengfei
Huawei's founder likened his company to a badly damaged plane Monday and said revenues will be $30 billion US less than forecast over the next two years.
The Chinese telecom giant will reduce capacity but U.S. moves to restrict its business "will not stop us," Ren Zhengfei said on a panel at company headquarters.
The U.S. has put Huawei on a blacklist, meaning that American companies that want to sell parts to Huawei will need approval from the U.S. Commerce Department.
Ren said it never occurred to Huawei that the American government would be so determined to take such a wide range of what he called extreme measures against the company.
"I think both sides will suffer," he said. "No one will win."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.