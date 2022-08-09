Vancouver-based social media company Hootsuite Inc. is laying off 30 per cent of its staff, the latest company to announce layoffs during a current surge in cutbacks in the tech sector.

"It is indicative of a change to our business that realigns our strategies with the positions we need to be successful," CEO Tom Keiser said in a statement.

"We need to refocus our strategies to drive efficiency, growth and financial sustainability."

The layoffs at the company that employs more than 1,200 people are just the latest in a wave of pink slips in Canadian tech.

Earlier this summer, WealthSimple laid off 13 per cent of its staff, followed by Ottawa-based Shopify laying off 10 per cent a few weeks later.

Vancouver-based Unbounce laid off 20 per cent of its staff earlier this week, followed by e-commerce seller Article announcing it would also be reducing its head count by about one-sixth.

More to come