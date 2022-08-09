Canadian tech company Hootsuite laying off 30% of staff
Several technology companies have announced large layoffs recently
Vancouver-based social media company Hootsuite Inc. is laying off 30 per cent of its staff, the latest company to announce layoffs during a current surge in cutbacks in the tech sector.
"It is indicative of a change to our business that realigns our strategies with the positions we need to be successful," CEO Tom Keiser said in a statement.
"We need to refocus our strategies to drive efficiency, growth and financial sustainability."
The layoffs at the company that employs more than 1,200 people are just the latest in a wave of pink slips in Canadian tech.
Earlier this summer, WealthSimple laid off 13 per cent of its staff, followed by Ottawa-based Shopify laying off 10 per cent a few weeks later.
Vancouver-based Unbounce laid off 20 per cent of its staff earlier this week, followed by e-commerce seller Article announcing it would also be reducing its head count by about one-sixth.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?