Average house price inches down from last year, even as sales bounce back from record April low

Home sales bounced back by 57 per cent from their worst April in more than 30 years last month, but the average price of a home sold in May still inched lower compared to last year.

The Canadian Real Estate Association, which represents 130,000 realtors across Canada and tabulates numbers based on sales on their Multiple Listings Service, says home sales were 56.9 per cent higher in May than they were in April.

April and May are typically a very busy month for home sales, as warmer weather prompts buyers to start shopping after their winter hibernation. But COVID-19 has thrown the usual seasonal patterns of real estate out the window, as widespread lockdowns and physical distancing requirements slowed most showings to a crawl.

This April was the worst such month in almost 40 years for home sales, CREA reported last month. Activity picked up a little in May, but the sales level is still just two-thirds what it was before the pandemic struck.

'Mixed bag'

Indeed, sales are still almost 40 per cent below what they were this time last year. So despite the rebound, it was still the worst May for home sales in 30 years, CREA said.

"May's housing numbers are certainly a mixed bag of results," CREA's chief economist Shaun Cathcart said. "Sales and new listings are both way up month-over-month but still way down compared to year ago."

"The big picture is things are moving in the right direction but still have a long way to go."

While home sales have fallen off a cliff during COVID-19, prices are holding relatively steady so far. The average price of a home sold in April was $488,000. In May, it was $494,500 — a slight increase from April but 2.6 per cent lower than a year earlier.