Health Canada recalls more than 15,000 snow throwers because of breaking wheel rims

More than 15,000 snow throwers have been recalled after Health Canada identified a risk of the wheel rims breaking if the tires are overinflated.

Health Canada said in the recall alert posted yesterday that this can cause possible lacerations and fractures.

Pictured is a YardWorks and Troy-Bilt Snow Thrower model, one of the models being recalled by Health Canada. (Health Canada)

As of Dec. 17, 2019, the manufacturing company has received 36 reports of injuries in Canada.

The affected products are various models from Yardworks, Yard Machines, MTD Yard Machines and Troy-Bilt Series 2 Stage Snow Throwers. A snow thrower uses its auger to throw the snow, while a snow blower has an additional fan that blows out the snow.

The recalled products are manufactured by MTD Products Ltd. and were sold between 2004 to 2006 at the Home Depot, Rona Home Hardware, Canadian Tire and other retailers.

If consumers have any of the affected snow throwers they should "Immediately stop using the product and contact MTD for free replacement wheel rims," the alert said.

The brand name can be located on the snow thrower's housing along with the model number which can be found on the rear frame.