A group that currently controls 57 per cent of the shares in Hudson's Bay Company is proposing to buy up the rest of them and take the retailer private.

The shareholder group is offering $9.45 per share in cash for the company.

On Friday, the shares closed at $6.37, so the deal is a 48 per cent premium to what they're currently worth.

Shares in the retailer were halted on the TSX when the news emerged.

The would-be takeover group includes the retailer's executive chairman, Richard Baker, but also has the backing of WeWork, which struck a deal with HBC in 2017 to buy some of the retailer's real estate.

"While we continue to believe in HBC's long-term potential, it has become clear that the significant challenges, risks and uncertainties facing HBC in the rapidly evolving retail environment are best addressed in a private market setting," Baker said.

"Our all-cash proposal would provide HBC's public shareholders the ability to realize immediate and certain value for their shares at a substantial premium ... We believe that improving HBC's performance will require significant time and patient long-term capital that is better suited in a private company context without the emphasis on short-term results and returns."

The offer is conditional on HBC selling its remaining stake in a German joint venture, something HBC confirmed it would do, in a news release on Monday.

HBC says it has formed a special committee to review the deal.