HBC shutting down all 37 Home Outfitters stores across Canada

Hudson's Bay Co. announced Thursday it will close down its housewares chain Home Outfitters in Canada.

The company also says it will conduct a "fleet review" of another one of its retail chains, Saks OFF 5th, which has 133 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The review will likely see the company close 20 stores in the U.S.

There are 37 Home Outfitters locations across Canada. All will be closed by the end of 2019. Almost all of the areas losing a Home Outfitters store have a regular HBC store nearby, a spokesperson for the company told CBC News.

The chain did not provide details on possible job losses, but thanked employees in a statement.

"Further streamlining our retail portfolio enables even greater focus on our businesses with the strongest growth opportunities," CEO Helena Foulkes said. "We know this news is difficult for our associates. We are grateful for their ongoing efforts to serve our customers and we will work to find opportunities within HBC for impacted team members where possible."

