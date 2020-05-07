Greyhound Canada will halt all of its bus routes in Canada starting next Wednesday, May 13, because of the coronavirus.

The company controversially stopped its service in Western Canada in 2018, but the pandemic has caused ticket sales for its remaining routes in the eastern part of the country to plummet by 95 per cent.

The company has already scaled back its operations during the pandemic, including nine other routes between Canada on April 5th, and three trans-border routes between Niagara Falls, Ont., and Buffalo, N.Y.; Windsor, Ont., and Detroit; and Montreal and Champlain, N.Y.

The company said that as of midnight next Tuesday, the following remaining routes will no longer be in service:

Windsor to London

London to Toronto and Toronto Airport

London to Kitchener

London to Toronto Local (Woodstock, Brantford, Hamilton, Mississauga)

Toronto to Ottawa

Ottawa to Montreal

Ottawa to Kingston

Kitchener/Guelph to Toronto

"As we continue to navigate this situation, we will keep our customers and employees who are affected by this temporary shutdown top of mind," said Stuart Kendrick, the company's vice-president, in a release.

"We regret the difficulty that this will cause them, but this decision came as a last resort option to address the uncontrollable consequences and devastating impacts of this pandemic,"

About 400 employees will be temporarily laid off as a result of the decision.