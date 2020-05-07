Greyhound Canada suspends all bus routes in Canada due to COVID-19
Demand has plunged by 95% during pandemic
Greyhound Canada will halt all of its bus routes in Canada starting next Wednesday, May 13, because of the coronavirus.
The company controversially stopped its service in Western Canada in 2018, but the pandemic has caused ticket sales for its remaining routes in the eastern part of the country to plummet by 95 per cent.
The company has already scaled back its operations during the pandemic, including nine other routes between Canada on April 5th, and three trans-border routes between Niagara Falls, Ont., and Buffalo, N.Y.; Windsor, Ont., and Detroit; and Montreal and Champlain, N.Y.
The company said that as of midnight next Tuesday, the following remaining routes will no longer be in service:
- Windsor to London
- London to Toronto and Toronto Airport
- London to Kitchener
- London to Toronto Local (Woodstock, Brantford, Hamilton, Mississauga)
- Toronto to Ottawa
- Ottawa to Montreal
- Ottawa to Kingston
- Kitchener/Guelph to Toronto
"As we continue to navigate this situation, we will keep our customers and employees who are affected by this temporary shutdown top of mind," said Stuart Kendrick, the company's vice-president, in a release.
"We regret the difficulty that this will cause them, but this decision came as a last resort option to address the uncontrollable consequences and devastating impacts of this pandemic,"
About 400 employees will be temporarily laid off as a result of the decision.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.