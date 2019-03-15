Canadian retailer Green Earth to close all 29 stores across Ontario

Ontario retailer Green Earth says it is going out of business and closing down all of its 29 locations across the province.

The chain, founded in 1990 and based in London, sells collectibles, toys, candles, jewelry and other unique items, primarily in malls in mid-sized urban centres.

As the case for many mall-dependent retailers, the chain has been hit hard by the growth of online shopping, where customers can order similar types of eclectic products, and have them delivered to their door.

"After considering a number of restructuring options we have determined that this is the best course based on an array of business challenges," Matthew McBride of Green Earth said in a press release this week.

The chain filed a notice of intent under Canada's Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act earlier this month, as a first step in liquidating itself, including selling off $16 million worth of its inventory at deeply discounted prices.

Furniture, equipment and fixtures are also up for sale.

The chain has the following locations, all in Ontario:

Barrie, Georgian Mall

Belleville, Quinte Mall

Brampton, Bramalea City Centre

Brantford, Lynden Park Mall

Burlington, Burlington Mall

Cambridge, Cambridge Centre

Georgetown, Georgetown Marketplace

Guelph, Stone Road Mall

Hamilton, Lime Ridge Mall

Kingston, Cataraqui Centre

Kitchener, Fairview Park Mall

Lindsay, Lindsay Square

London, Masonville Place

London, White Oaks Mall

Mississauga, Erin Mills Town Centre

Newmarket, Upper Canada Mall

North Bay, Northgate Shopping Centre

Orangeville, Orangeville Mall

Orleans, Place d'Orleans

Oshawa, Oshawa Centre

Ottawa, St. Laurent Centre

Peterborough, Lansdowne Place

Sarnia, Lambton Mall

St. Catharines, Pen Centre Mall

Stratford, Festival Marketplace

Sudbury, New Sudbury Centre

Thunder Bay, Intercity

Waterloo, Conestoga Mall

Windsor, Devonshire Mall

"Our stores are really well known in the local markets where we have served our communities for years. The sale provides an opportunity for our loyal customers to buy products at compelling discounts," McBride said. "A sale like this is unprecedented in Green Earth's history. We encourage customers to take advantage while selection is best."