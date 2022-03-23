Federal officials are set to unveil details of the government's first sale of a green bond, in which more than $5 billion was raised by investors to pay for infrastructure developments with "unambiguous environmental benefits."

Ottawa announced its plans to issue green bonds in the 2021 federal budget, but the first actual sale of such products closed on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Associate Minister of Finance Rachel Bendayan will explain more details of the sale at a press conference in Ottawa starting at 1:15 p.m. ET.

The initial offering called for $5 billion worth of bonds that will mature in December 2029. Bloomberg data suggests the bonds had a 2.25 per cent coupon on them, meaning they will pay investors that much every year for the next seven years before their initial investment is returned to them in 2029.

That yield is about 0.25 percentage points higher than regular government debt of a similar time frame is offering, which gives the bonds a so-called greenium over other investments.

"There was a modest greenium for the deal, which was well in demand by domestic and international investors," said Trevor Bateman, head of credit research at CIBC Asset Management.

Green bonds have become increasingly popular among investors looking for safe returns in infrastructure and other projects that mitigate concerns about sustainability. While Canadian companies and provinces have issued their own green bonds, this week's offering is the first such bond by the federal government.

The funds will be used to pay for things such as renewable energy projects and clean transportation initiatives, the government said in a release.

More to come.