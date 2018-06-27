Great-West Life websites hit with outage after IT upgrade

Various Great-West Life websites have been offline for several days following what the company calls a routine IT upgrade, but the workplace benefits giant says it has not been the victim of a hack, and customers are able to file claims as normal.

The Winnipeg-based company says "the unexpected shutdown" of several of its web-based services comes after upgrading their IT infrastructure.

Our GroupNet online services for plan members and admins and GRS Access are temporarily unavailable. We're working to restore service as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. We’ll post when the service is available again. —@greatwestlifeca

"This was an internal issue and at no time was there any unauthorized access to any customer or business data as part of this disruption," a company spokesperson said, adding that the company is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"While a number of services have already been restored, we cannot provide an accurate estimate for when all services will be restored," the spokesperson said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to our customers, advisors and all of our stakeholders."

The company says the portion of its website where customers can download forms is operating as normal, and any automatic systems such as dentist offices or prescription services where customer data is already on file should be working normally.

The company asks any customers who require assistance with some services to call them at 1-800-957-9777.