Google asks its workers to work from home if they can to slow COVID-19 spread

Google is asking all of its North American employees to work from home if they can in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Business Insider first reported on Wednesday that the search giant has sent a memo to its work force recommending that any of its employees who are able to work from home do so until April 10.

Google employs 120,000 people around the world. It's not immediately clear how many of them work in North America.

"The goal of businesses moving to work-from-home arrangements is to significantly reduce the density of people and lower health risk in offices," the memo reportedly says.

Google has yet to reply to a CBC News request for more information about the policy, but Google chief executive Sundar Pichai seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet on Wednesday.

Contributing to social distancing if you are able to, helps the overall community spread and most importantly, will help offset the peak loads through critical healthcare systems and also saves it for people in need. (based on expert advice). Please contribute if you are able to <a href="https://t.co/RNUh2kSyIJ">https://t.co/RNUh2kSyIJ</a> —@sundarpichai

Last week, the company promised that hourly workers such as custodial staff and food preparation workers would be fully compensated for the hours they would have worked even if their services were no longer needed because of office shutdowns.

On Tuesday the company extended that policy to ensure paid sick leave to anyone at the company in any role who is not able to work because of the virus.