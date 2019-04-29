Skip to Main Content
Google parent company Alphabet misses 1st-quarter revenue estimates
Google-parent Alphabet Inc. missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Monday, amid increased scrutiny on the company's privacy practices and efforts to restrict advertising on potentially offensive content.

Results come amid scrutiny on the company's privacy practices

Thomson Reuters ·
In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo a woman walks past Google offices in New York. Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, reported financial results Monday that fell short of Wall Street estimates. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press)

The company reported a net income of $6.66 billion, or $9.50 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share in the three months ended March 31, from $9.40 billion, or $13.33 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter results included a $1.7 billion fine by the European Commission for having placed anticompetitive advertising restrictions on websites using its search widgets.

Revenue jumped 16.7 percent to $36.34 billion.

Excluding the fine, the company earned $11.90 per share.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $37.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

