Unifor to strike at GM's facilities in Canada

Canadian labour union Unifor said early on Tuesday it would begin strikes at three General Motors facilities in the country after it failed to reach a deal on a new contract to improve wages and pensions by a midnight deadline.

Unifor, which represents about 4,300 workers at GM covered by the contract talks, said it would go on strike at the Oshawa assembly complex, St. Catharines powertrain plant and the Woodstock parts distribution centre — all of which are in Ontario.

"This strike is the result of the company's unwillingness to agree to the union's core pattern demands on pensions, as well as supports for our retirees and making sure full-time temporary part-time workers are given a clear path to permanent employment, among a series of other unresolved issues," Unifor leaders said in a joint statement.

GM did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Recent deal with Ford

Unifor represents about 18,000 workers at the Canadian facilities of the Detroit Three automakers, which also include Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis.

The union last month ratified a new three-year contract with Ford that offered wage increases of up to 25 per cent to more than 5,600 workers at its Canadian facilities.

Unifor said last week that GM was "resisting" a number of important elements of its agreement with Ford.

The union had chosen the company as its second bargaining target of the Detroit Three automakers after Ford.