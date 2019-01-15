Personal grooming company Gillette has drawn a lot of attention for its latest ad campaign, which urges men to take a more active role in fighting toxic masculinity.

The ad, which has racked up more than four million views on YouTube within a day of its release, is a series of vignettes depicting bullying, sexual harassment, the objectification of women and other gender-based stereotypes, and illustrates how inaction allows them to continue.

The ad urges men to be more accountable and take a more active role in changing endemic societal mores in the #MeToo era. In a statement, the Boston-based company said it "believes in the best in men."

"By holding each other accountable, eliminating excuses for bad behavior, and supporting a new generation working toward their personal 'best,' we can help create positive change that will matter for years to come."

The ad is earning plaudits online by people who think it is an innovative play on the company's iconic tagline "the best a man can get." It was the top trending topic on Twitter worldwide on Tuesday morning.

But some are critical of the ad, with a few even pledging to boycott Gillette's parent company, Cincinnatti-based consumer products giant Procter & Gamble.

Actor James Woods wrote on Twitter that Procter & Gamble is "jumping on the 'men are horrible' campaign," and announced he's boycotting its products.

So nice to see <a href="https://twitter.com/Gillette?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gillette</a> jumping on the “men are horrible” campaign permeating mainstream media and Hollywood entertainment. I for one will never use your product again. <a href="https://t.co/uZf7v4sFKm">https://t.co/uZf7v4sFKm</a> —@RealJamesWoods

The backlash is reminiscent of what happened to shoe company Nike after it made NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick the face of its latest ad campaign. Kaepernick became a controversial figure after kneeling during the singing of the U.S. national anthem before games to protest police brutality.

He has since become blacklisted in his NFL career, but his jersey sales are still among the highest, despite having not played in two seasons.

Nike also faced backlash and talk of a boycott after that campaign was launched.