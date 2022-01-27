Skip to Main Content
Chocolate Easter bunnies may take a hit from supply-chain issues, German confectioners say

Tight supplies of commodities including sugar and cocoa plus global logistics problems could hurt the production of chocolate Easter bunnies, Germany's confectioners warned on Thursday.

Chocolate makers say they are also facing higher prices for sugar, milk powder and other ingredients

A group of Lindt-brand Easter chocolate bunnies are seen in a file photo taken in a supermarket in Freiburg, Germany, in March 2015. German confectioners warn that high commodity prices, supply-chain issues and surging costs could impact the production of Easter chocolate this year. (Winfried Rothermel/dpa/The Associated Press)

"The market for important raw materials has been swept empty, longtime logistics chains no longer function," said Carsten Bernoth, chief executive of the German confectionery producers association (BDSI) in a statement.

"This could also have an impact on the upcoming Easter business such as production of chocolate rabbits because important raw materials, packing materials or transport capacity are lacking."

High costs, demand having impact

He said chocolate makers are suffering from high world commodity prices for products including wheat, sugar, milk powder, sunflower oil and soy oil. 

Poor harvests in some regions coupled with heavy demand for commodities from industry in Asia has pushed prices higher. The recent surge in energy costs with a doubling of electricity prices was also impacting the German industry, according to Bernoth.

Rising costs for global container shipping are also an increasing burden.

But Germany's confectionery industry was able to increase 2021 production, including of salty snacks, by 1.3 per cent to an estimated 3.9 million tonnes despite pandemic lockdowns of shops and restaurants which squeezed sales.

The country's output of chocolate products in 2021 rose by 2.7 per cent to around 1.2 million tonnes, and the value increased by 5.4 per cent to about 5.9 billion euros (more than $8.3 billion Cdn).

