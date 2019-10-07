Skip to Main Content
GM restarts Ingersoll plant as scheduled despite ongoing U.S. strike
Business

GM restarts Ingersoll plant as scheduled despite ongoing U.S. strike

General Motors says the ongoing strike by its U.S. auto workers hasn't prevented it from restarting production at its assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

Unifor expected the plant to be forced to close by now, but stockpiled parts have kept it operational

The Canadian Press ·
Production at a General Motors assembly plant has restarted at Ingersoll, Ont. despite ongoing strike in the U.S. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

General Motors says the ongoing strike by its U.S. auto workers hasn't prevented it from restarting production at its assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

The company shut down the plant last week according to a schedule that was set well before the start of the strike by about 49,000 UAW workers, which is entering a fourth week.

The UAW said Sunday that negotiations had "taken a turn for the worse" after GM responded to a union proposals with an offer the union had already rejected.

The strike has already forced the closure of GM Canada's assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., and a shutdown of about two-thirds of production at its St. Catharines, Ont. plant, resulting in thousands of temporary layoffs.

Unifor had expected that the Ingersoll plant would have also been forced to close by now, but stockpiled parts have kept it operational.

The impacts of the strike have been rippling through the automotive sector. Parts supplier Linamar Corp. said last week that the strike was costing it about $1 million a day, while analysts estimate GM is losing about $80 million a day.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories