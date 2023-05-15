GM recalls 42,000 SUVs in Canada for air bag defect
Air bags in 2014-17 models may explode during deployment, automaker says
General Motors said on Monday it will recall 42,140 sport utility vehicles in Canada from the 2014 through 2017 model years because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.
On Friday, GM said it would recall in the United States 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from 2014-17 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive Inc.
GM is investigating the problem with help from an outside engineering firm, a company spokesperson said in a statement to CBC News.
The recall was done "out of an abundance of caution," it said.
Dealers in Canada and the United States will replace the driver's air-bag module. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it was demanding the recall of 67 million ARC inflators, a request the company is resisting.
With files from CBC News