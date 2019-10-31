Canada's economy grew 0.1% in August, Statistics Canada reports

Canada's economy grew slightly in August, with real domestic product edging up 0.1 per cent after showing no change in July, Statistics Canada reports.

Economists on average had expected growth of 0.2 per cent for the month, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Following two months of declines, good-producing industries were up 0.2 per cent, led by manufacturing, while service industries grew 0.1 per cent.

Statistics Canada found there was growth in 14 out of 20 industries that month.

Looking at the three-month rolling average, real GDP rose 0.5 per cent in the three-month period ending in August, compared to 0.8 per cent in July.