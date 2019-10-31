Skip to Main Content
Canada's economy grew 0.1% in August, Statistics Canada reports
Canada's economy grew slightly in August, edging up 0.1 per cent after showing no change in July, Statistics Canada reports. Analysts had expected real gross domestic product to rise 0.2%.

Shipping containers are seen at the Fairview Cove Container Terminal in Halifax on August 25, 2017. Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.1% in August. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Canada's economy grew slightly in August, with real domestic product edging up 0.1 per cent after showing no change in July, Statistics Canada reports.

Economists on average had expected growth of 0.2 per cent for the month, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Following two months of declines, good-producing industries were up 0.2 per cent, led by manufacturing, while service industries grew 0.1 per cent. 

Statistics Canada found there was growth in 14 out of 20 industries that month. 

Looking at the three-month rolling average, real GDP rose 0.5 per cent in the three-month period ending in August, compared to 0.8 per cent in July.

