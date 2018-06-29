Canada's economy expanded by 0.1 per cent in April, beating expectations of a flat showing, as manufacturing, utilities and other sectors grew.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that goods-producing industries grew by 0.2 per cent, while the service sector was flat, for the month. Together, that added up to a 0.1 per cent increase overall, better than the flat showing that economists had been anticipating.

After contracting in January, Canada's economy has now grown for three months in a row.

Manufacturing showed some of the strongest gains, including a 2.8 per cent increase in machinery manufacturing, a 4.8 per cent increase in non-metallic mineral products and a 2.7 per cent increase in primary metals.

Output of food products also increased, by four per cent.

"While readily acknowledging that a 0.1 per cent rise in headline GDP is not going to send many hearts racing, this actually was a decent result in a challenging month for the economy," Bank of Montreal economist Doug Porter said after the numbers came out. "Importantly, it suggests that growth was pretty much in line with the Bank of Canada's underlying expectations through the spring."

That's important because it means the bank is unlikely to deviate from its plan to raise interest rates when it meets next month.