Gas prices continue to soar, with high of $2.34/litre expected in Vancouver

With gas prices surpassing $2 per litre in many parts of Canada, a former MP and affordable energy advocate said he's worried that the rising prices will 'cascade throughout the economy.'

National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.

Figures on the fuel tracker GasBuddy show the national average price of regular gas reached $1.95 per litre on Saturday afternoon, with provincial averages peaking at $2.15 in Newfoundland and Labrador and $2.11 in British Columbia.

A woman fuels up an SUV at an Esso gas station in Vancouver, in this March 8, 2022 file photo. Gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador expected to see the highest prices in Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

"My concern is that this is going to cascade throughout the economy," Dan McTeague, a former Liberal MP and current president of the group Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CBC News Network on Saturday.

"I've not seen anything like this since my days doing this as a member of Parliament [in 2008].… At least back then, the Canadian dollar was strong and it shielded Canadians to these higher prices."

Gas Wizard, another gas price tracker, predicted significant jumps in various cities Sunday, with Vancouver expected to see prices surge six cents to a national high of $2.34 per litre.

Montreal is projected to see a four-cent jump to $2.15, and Toronto is on pace for a six-cent increase that will take average prices to $2.09.

St. John's is expected to see the biggest leap Sunday at 13 cents to $2.24 per litre.

Prices in Edmonton are projected to be among the lowest at $1.70 per litre.