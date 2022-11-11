Teetering crypto platform FTX seeks bankruptcy protection, CEO resigns

Cryptocurrency trading company FTX is formally seeking protection from its creditors and entered bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a news release Friday.

The company's founder, chair and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has also resigned, the company announced.

About 130 other companies associated with FTX, including Bankman-Fried's investment firm Alameda, have also commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code," the company said.

It's the latest development in a whirlwind week for the company that has in a matter of days gone from one of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world with $16 billion in assets, to insolvency, frozen customers accounts, regulatory and judicial investigations and rumblings of fraud.

In a court filing, Alameda lists liabilities in excess of $10 billion US.

The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried was born in Silicon Valley and lives in the Bahamas, but his crypto empire stretched all the way to Canada.

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan participated in a funding round for FTX as recently as 2021, with a stake of roughly $95 million.

"While there is uncertainty about the future of FTX, any financial loss on this investment will have limited impact on the plan, given this investment represents less than 0.05 per cent of our total net assets," the pension plan said.

In June, Calgary-based cryptocurrency startup Bitvo agreed to be bought by FTX, but that deal has yet to be made official, the company said Friday.

"We wanted to ensure our customers that your funds are secure with Bitvo and that trading operations as well as withdrawals and deposits have and will continue seamlessly," the company said.