French minister announces Ghosn resignation from Renault

France's finance minister says that Carlos Ghosn, who is fighting breach of trust and other charges in Japan, has resigned as head of Renault.

Ghosn has been detained for more than two months in Japan.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday that Ghosn formally handed in his resignation to Renault's temporary leadership on Wednesday evening.

The board of French carmaker Renault SA is expected to name Jean-Dominique Senard of Michelin as chairman, and Renault executive Thierry Bolloré as CEO.

Japan's prosecutors, meanwhile, are defending Ghosn's detention more than two months after he was arrested.

Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor, told reporters Thursday the authorities want Ghosn in custody because of fears he might tamper with evidence.

Kukimoto also said Japan lacks a system for electronic monitoring of suspects released on bail. Ghosn offered to wear such a monitoring device in his latest request to be released. The Tokyo District Court has twice rejected his formal requests to be allowed out of the Tokyo Detention Center on bail.

Ghosn says he is innocent of any wrongdoing. He has been charged with falsifying financial statements and breach of trust.