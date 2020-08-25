Fortnite owner Epic Games raises $36M to support Ukraine

The creators of the popular online video game Fortnite have raised more than $36 million US in a single day, after promising to send all the money raised from sales of a new version of the game to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Epic Games announced that all proceeds from sales of Fortnite from that day until April 3 would be donated to "humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine."

The choice of the sales window is significant, since the company released the latest version of its best-selling game that day.

A day later, the company said it has already raised $36 million US.

The humanitarian relief organizations that will receive the proceeds include UNICEF, UNHCR, Direct Relief and the United Nations World Food Program.

