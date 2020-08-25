Fortnite owner Epic Games raises $36M to support Ukraine
All proceeds will be donated to humanitarian relief organizations until April 3
The creators of the popular online video game Fortnite have raised more than $36 million US in a single day, after promising to send all the money raised from sales of a new version of the game to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
On Sunday, Epic Games announced that all proceeds from sales of Fortnite from that day until April 3 would be donated to "humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine."
The choice of the sales window is significant, since the company released the latest version of its best-selling game that day.
A day later, the company said it has already raised $36 million US.
The humanitarian relief organizations that will receive the proceeds include UNICEF, UNHCR, Direct Relief and the United Nations World Food Program.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?