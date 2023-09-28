Fortnite maker Epic Games laying off 16% of staff

Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite, is laying off about 870 employees, roughly one-sixth of its staff.

The job cuts at the North Carolina-based company were announced in a memo to staff from company founder Tim Sweeney

"For a while now, we've been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators," Sweeney said.

"I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect, I see that this was unrealistic."

Although the company makes many video games and also owns the game engine Unreal, it's main product is Fortnite, which is played by 400 million people around the world

In addition to the job cuts, the company is selling off two business divisions — Bandcamp and SuperAwesome — which will result in an additional 250 people leaving the company, but they will keep their jobs.

The company is offering six months of severance to anyone impacted and bringing up the vesting timeline for any stock options.

