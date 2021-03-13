Ford recalling nearly 275,000 vehicles in Canada, mainly over rupturing airbag concerns

Ford Motor Co. has issued two safety recalls involving airbags and tires and affecting more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America, including nearly 275,000 in Canada, mainly over airbag problems.

One recall involves Takata driver-side front airbags that could rupture and the other tires from Continental Tire of America that may be cured beyond specification

The airbag recall affects these models:

2006-12 Ford Fusion.

2007-10 Ford Edge.

2007-11 Ford Ranger.

2006-11 Mercury Milan.

2006-12 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ.

2007-10 Lincoln MKX.

The airbags contain a calcium sulphate absorbing propellant that may degrade after long exposure to high humidity and temperatures and could cause a rupture during deployment.

While the condition could result in injury or death, Ford says it is not aware of any ruptures.

Ford says these airbags contain moisture-absorbing desiccant and perform differently than previously recalled Takata parts.

A person looks over a Ford Fusion parked on a dealership lot in Colma, Calif., in April 2011. Ford Fusion models from 2006 to 2012 are apart of the automaker's recall over airbag problems. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

The automaker says it doesn't think the recall is warranted but the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration in January denied Ford's 2017 petition.

The second recall involves 19 tires from Continental Tire of America that can experience sudden air loss or tread loss from a break in the side wall.

The recall affects 15,769 vehicles in the U.S., 3,082 in Canada and 138 in Mexico, including select: