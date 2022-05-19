Ford recalling 350,000 SUVs due to unexplained engine fires, including some sold in Canada

Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 SUVs from the 2021 model year to take them to dealers for repairs because the engines can catch fire.

Ford says in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2021 model year.

2863 of the vehicles were sold in Canada: 2,354 Expeditions, and 509 Navigators.

Owners are being advised to park them outside if possible because engine fires have been reported even when the vehicles were not in use.

Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 12 of which started when the engine was off. One person was burned.

Trying to notify customers

So far it hasn't developed a repair for the fires, which appear to start at the back of the engine compartment on the passenger side.

Ford says it's treating the recall urgently and will use apps and mail to notify customers as soon as it develops a list of vehicle owners and addresses.

"We are working around the clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles," Jeffrey Marentic, general manager of Ford passenger vehicles, said in a statement.

Ford began investigating fire reports on March 24. It says the fires appear to be limited to SUVs built from Dec. 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. The company says it has no fire reports from vehicles built before or after those dates.