Food delivery service Foodora says it's closing in Canada on May 11, citing strong competition

Food delivery service Foodora says it will no longer do business in Canada as of May 11.

The company delivers cooked meals from restaurants to customers who order them on a smartphone app, taking a cut of the sale. It competes in Canada with services such as DoorDash, UberEats and SkipTheDishes.

Foodora is a subsidiary of German company Delivery Hero, which runs various food delivery services in 44 countries around the world.

Foodora launched in Canada in 2015. At last count, Foodora operated in 10 cities across Canada and had more than 3,000 restaurants on its menu, but the company said it isn't making enough money in Canada to stay open.

"We're faced with strong competition in the Canadian market, and operate a business that requires a high volume of transactions to turn a profit," the company said.

"We've been unable to get to a position which would allow us to continue to operate without having to continually absorb losses."

The decision comes as Foodora and other delivery services are experiencing a surge in demand because of COVID-19 lockdowns. And it's not just food, either — the company recently started offering deliveries of products as diverse as flowers, pet food, alcohol and coffee on its service.

The Toronto Star recently reported on many Foodora couriers who expressed concern about the volume and types of things they were being asked to deliver without protective equipment in the midst of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Unionization fight

Foodora had also been engaged in a high-profile fight with its delivery drivers and riders, who voted on unionization last fall. The company challenged that ruling by arguing its delivery people are not employees but independent contractors.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board rejected that argument in February, and the results of the unionization drive were set to be revealed soon.

Foodora drivers had voted on whether or not to unionize with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regardless of whether or not the couriers voted to actually unionize, the board's ruling to recognize their right to do so was seen as groundbreaking for the so-called "gig economy" of other temporary, on-demand workers.

Some Uber drivers have been trying to unionize under the United Food and Commercial Workers, who were watching the Foodora case closely.

"This win is a big precedent for anyone in the gig economy who worries about their health, safety, and security," UFCW Canada's Pablo Godoy said of the ruling at the time.