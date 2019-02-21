Flair Airlines suddenly stops flying to some U.S. destinations

Canadian carrier Flair Airlines has suddenly suspended some of its flights to destinations in Florida and California as of next week, leaving some customers in the lurch.

The Kelowna-based airline, which only recently expanded its service to include U.S. destinations, surprised many of its customers with the unexpected news this week.

Flair customers on social media complained that March break holiday plans have been thrown up in the air because of the sudden decision, which apparently only includes destinations in Florida and California.

"Flair can confirm that we are suspending seasonal service to some US destinations beginning February 28th," a spokesperson for the airline told CBC News, adding that seasonal service to Miami and St. Pete-Clearwater in Florida early, as will flights to Palm Springs, Calif.

Flights to other U.S. destinations, including Orlando, Fla., Las Vegas and Phoenix, will continue as planned.

"We are in the process of contacting all affected passengers and providing them with full refunds or, for those who have already started their journey, alternative travel arrangements on other airlines."

The airline says no flights within Canada are affected, but cited "disappointing load factors" on some of the new U.S. routes to explain the decision.

"The routes affected were always planned as seasonal service. Suspending these services earlier than expected was not a decision we took lightly, and we explored every option prior to coming to this decision," Flair said.