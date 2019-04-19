Fiat Chrysler recall of Dodge Darts affects 20,117 Canadian vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday it is recalling more than 320,000 Dodge Dart compact cars in North America — including 20,117 in Canada — that could roll away because of a defective part that could allow the shift cable to detach from the transmission.

In addition to the Canadian cars, the recall covers about 298,000 U.S. vehicles, 3,400 in Mexico and about 900 outside of North America.

The Italian-American automaker said the recall covers 2013 through 2016 model year automatic transmission Dart cars and that the defect could prevent drivers from shifting vehicles into park.

Fiat Chrysler said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue but has several thousand reports of related repairs to vehicles. The company said a cable bushing may degrade after prolonged exposure to high ambient heat and humidity.

The company said owners should make sure they shut off the vehicle and engage the parking brake. Fiat Chrysler said it will replace the transmission side shifter cable bushing, but did not say when repairs will be ready.

Fiat Chrysler ended production of the Dart in 2016.