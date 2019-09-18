U.S. central bank poised to cuts interest rate for 2nd time this year

After spending a decade on the sidelines, the U.S. central bank is poised to cut interest rates for a second time this summer o Wednesday to stimulate the U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve is a virtual certainty to cut its benchmark rate to a range of between 1.75 and 2 per cent when it announces its latest policy decision at 2 p.m. ET.

An escalating trade war between the U.S. and China and recent tensions in the Middle East have cast doubt on the growth prospects for the world's largest economy, which is why economists are almost unanimous in expecting the central bank to cut its rate to stimulate the economy.

In July, the Fed made its first rate cut in more than a decade, and in doing so raised expectations it would follow with up to three additional cuts before the end of the year.

Most economists have scaled back their expectations about how deep the Fed will cut since then, but at least one or two more cuts are still the most likely scenario.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who has been harshly criticized by Trump for not cutting rates sooner, will lay out the bank's line of thinking at a press conference following this afternoon's decision.