The U.S. central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, reducing the cost of borrowing in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

The Federal Reserve cut the upper range of its core lending rate, known as the federal funds rate, to 2.25 per cent.

That's a cut of 0.25 percentage points from where it was before. It's the first cut since late 2008, when central banks around the world slashed rates to effectively zero to deal with the credit crisis.

While the move was widely expected, it is still significant because it indicates that the central bank sees economic clouds on the horizon that warrant the move to stimulate the world's largest economy.

The Fed's move brings its rate to within 50 points of the Bank of Canada's rate, which is currently set at 1.75 per cent.

The central bank's rate filters down into the economy by affecting the rates that retail banks offer to savers and borrowers on things like savings accounts and mortgages. Broadly speaking, the central bank hikes its rate when it wants to slow down inflation. It cuts when it wants to encourage people to borrow and spend to stimulate the economy.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will have more to say about why the bank decided to make the move at a press conference that's set to begin at 2:30 pm eastern time.

