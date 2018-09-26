The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate for the third time in a year, pushing the upper bound of the widely monitored rate range to 2.25 per cent.

The move was widely expected, as investors who bet on foreign exchange rates were forecasting a 100 per cent chance of a hike in recent days and weeks. But investors will nonetheless eagerly parse the central bank's announcement of the decision to get a glimpse of its line of thinking — and try to deduce how many more hikes are coming and when.

The statement came with a clear signal for investors, one that suggests more hikes are coming. For several decisions in a row, the central bank has included the line "the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative" in its rate decisions. That word, "accommodative," is the bank's way of saying that the baseline of its rate policies was to keep rates comparatively low in order to stimulate the economy.

It's had that language in its rate decisions for the better part of a decade, but Wednesday's announcement removed that line completely — which suggests the Fed is no longer in a mood to keep rates low.

"Further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity," the Fed said.

The Fed's hike is the third this year and the eighth since late 2015.

The U.S. central bank is now forecasting another rate hike in December, three more in 2019 and possibly even one more in 2020. That would put the rate at 3.5 per cent.

For comparison purposes, the Bank of Canada's benchmark interest rate sits at 1.5 per cent, but that is also widely expected to rise next month to 1.75 per cent. And the Bank of Canada is also expected to raise rates in the coming years, but perhaps not quite aggressively as the U.S. will.

The Fed's latest forecast predicts that the U.S. unemployment rate, now 3.9 per cent, will reach 3.7 per cent by the end of this year and then 3.5 per cent next year.