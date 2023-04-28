Canada's economy eked out 0.1% growth in February, Statscan says
Canada's gross domestic product expanded by 0.1 per cent in February, as construction and finance grew while retail trade and manufacturing slowed down.
Slowdown from 0.6% in January
Canada's gross domestic product expanded by 0.1 per cent in February, as construction and finance grew while retail trade and manufacturing slowed down.
Statistics Canada reported Friday that February's expansion was a slowdown from January's 0.6 per cent increase.
Advanced data for March suggests that for the first quarter as a whole, the total value of all goods and services sold in Canada only grew by 0.6 per cent.
More to come.