Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·New

Canada's economy eked out 0.1% growth in February, Statscan says

Canada's gross domestic product expanded by 0.1 per cent in February, as construction and finance grew while retail trade and manufacturing slowed down.

Slowdown from 0.6% in January

CBC News ·
A welder is seen working on a Senator armoured personnel carrier at the Roshel plant in Mississauga, Ont.
Canada's economy barely expanded in February and early data suggests it contracted in March, which would add up to the slowest quarterly growth in output since 2020. (Raphaël Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Canada's gross domestic product expanded by 0.1 per cent in February, as construction and finance grew while retail trade and manufacturing slowed down.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that February's expansion was a slowdown from January's 0.6 per cent increase.

Advanced data for March suggests that for the first quarter as a whole, the total value of all goods and services sold in Canada only grew by 0.6 per cent.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now